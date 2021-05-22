Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 114,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

