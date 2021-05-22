Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 83,613 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,613 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of HES opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

