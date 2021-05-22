Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $68.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

