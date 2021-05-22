Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 177.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

