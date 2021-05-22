Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,535 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $37.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

