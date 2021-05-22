Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,581 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 558.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 57,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.9% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 640,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,472,000 after buying an additional 179,530 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 83,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,772,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

