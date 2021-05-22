Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $77.06 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.