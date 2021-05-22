Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 213,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,145. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.