Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $1,224,546. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.