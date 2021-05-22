Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,546. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

