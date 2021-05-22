Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells $701,260.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

