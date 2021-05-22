Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells $701,260.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DUK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
