Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 22,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.
In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 4,156 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,868.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,996 shares of company stock worth $713,393.
Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)
Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
