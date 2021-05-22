Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 22,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 4,156 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,868.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,996 shares of company stock worth $713,393.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

