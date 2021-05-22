DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 19.2% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01721474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00442035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001568 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

