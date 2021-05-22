Dori Ginn Sells 25,328 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,249,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 69,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.