DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $1,965,314.60 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.57. 3,243,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.