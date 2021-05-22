DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,467 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.57. 3,243,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

