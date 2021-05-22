Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $139.21 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $139.21 million and $729,429.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

