Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 331

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343.40 ($4.49).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.20 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

