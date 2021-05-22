Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,040 by Analysts at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised Diploma to an add rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diploma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,932 ($38.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,797.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,420.93. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 67.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

