Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 670,984 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 670,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.60% of Murphy Oil worth $85,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

