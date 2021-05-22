Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.87 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,489,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $87,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

CDE opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

