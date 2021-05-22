Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.49% of Air Transport Services Group worth $83,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.