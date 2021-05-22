Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

DSSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $10,148,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSSI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 209,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,056. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.78. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

