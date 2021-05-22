DFSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62,226.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $317.14 or 0.00834488 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $62,226.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00395107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00201496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00920354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

