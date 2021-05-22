Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $360,013.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00022005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $360,013.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

