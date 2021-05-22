Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.70.

CCEP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

