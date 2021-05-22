Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.70.
CCEP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.