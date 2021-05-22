Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.
Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
