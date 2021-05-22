Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $258.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.
NYSE TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
