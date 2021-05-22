Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $258.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

