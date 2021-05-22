Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 0.7%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) shares were down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73). Approximately 8,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 119,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.09. The stock has a market cap of £79.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,251.39 ($2,941.46).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

