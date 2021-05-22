Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.26.

MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.03 million and a PE ratio of -65.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

