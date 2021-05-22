Desjardins Comments on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:AR opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.49. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of C$982.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.