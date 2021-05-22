Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$70,020.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,912.88.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

Shares of TSE DML traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.42. 1,932,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,472. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -51.79. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.