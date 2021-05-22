Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

