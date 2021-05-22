De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.28

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.28 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 169.20 ($2.21). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 209,526 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.