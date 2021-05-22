De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.28

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.28 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 169.20 ($2.21). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 209,526 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get De La Rue alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.