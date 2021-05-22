DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,273.50 ($95.03).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 6,280 ($82.05). 376,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,858.92. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

