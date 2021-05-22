DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 508,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

