Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

