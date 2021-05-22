Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 33% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $233.61 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00008692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,725,603 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.