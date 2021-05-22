David Pacitti Sells 18,742 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 61,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,812. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $413,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

