David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.95. 3,787,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,573. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

