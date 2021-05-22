Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 4.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $58.67. Approximately 2,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 612,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.