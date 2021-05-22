Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 26,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 39,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Danakali alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.