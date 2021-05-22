CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -284.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

