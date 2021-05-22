CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,634.80 ($21.36).

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,039.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 930.34 ($12.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64).

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

