CVCoin (CVN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $109,184.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $109,184.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00191112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00857959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.