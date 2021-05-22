Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,020,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

