Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 870,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,058. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.