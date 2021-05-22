Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 48.3% Over Last Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00007497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $20.61 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,132,351 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

