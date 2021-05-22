Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

