Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.58 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

